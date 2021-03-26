AgriGold director dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad

26 March 2021 20:53 IST

AgriGold Group director Avva Udaya Bhaskar Rao died of massive cardiac arrest in the late hours of Thursday at his residence in Hyderabad.

The family members soon rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

AgriGold Customers and Agents’ Welfare Association said that the company which was established 28 years ago, collected about ₹7,625 crore from 32 lakh customers from across eight States, of which more than 25 lakh customers were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Advertising

Advertising