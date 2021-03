AgriGold Group director Avva Udaya Bhaskar Rao died of massive cardiac arrest in the late hours of Thursday at his residence in Hyderabad.

The family members soon rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

AgriGold Customers and Agents’ Welfare Association said that the company which was established 28 years ago, collected about ₹7,625 crore from 32 lakh customers from across eight States, of which more than 25 lakh customers were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.