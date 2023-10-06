Agriculture officer booked in disproportionate-assets case in Telangana’s Karimnagar

October 06, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate-assets case against the Deputy Director of Agriculture, Farmers’ Training Centre, Karimnagar.

The ACB has conducted searches in the house of the officer, N. Veeru Naik, and various other places, including his office. The searches showed that the officer had acquired movable and immovable properties worth ₹2,62,53,000.

He had acquired the assets by engaging in ‘unlawful practices’ and ‘dubious means’ during his service, an ACB press release said. Further investigation is under way.

He will be arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad, the press release added.

