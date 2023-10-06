HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agriculture officer booked in disproportionate-assets case in Telangana’s Karimnagar

October 06, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate-assets case against the Deputy Director of Agriculture, Farmers’ Training Centre, Karimnagar.

The ACB has conducted searches in the house of the officer, N. Veeru Naik, and various other places, including his office. The searches showed that the officer had acquired movable and immovable properties worth ₹2,62,53,000.

He had acquired the assets by engaging in ‘unlawful practices’ and ‘dubious means’ during his service, an ACB press release said. Further investigation is under way.

He will be arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad, the press release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.