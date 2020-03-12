Agricultural varsity V-C chosen for Swaminathan Award

HYDERABAD

12 March 2020 23:33 IST

Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) Prof. V. Praveen Rao has been selected for the 7th Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Award.

The biennial award instituted by Retired ICAR Employees Association and Nuziveedu Seeds Limited is given to agricultural scientists and professionals in recognition of their contribution towards the progress of agricultural sector in the country. The award selection committee headed by Dr. R.S. Paroda, former Director General of ICAR selected Dr. Praveen Rao from among the 13 probable candidates from the fields of agriculture, horticulture and veterinary sciences.

According to the officials of the agricultural university, the committee in its communication on the selection of Dr. Rao to the award stated that outstanding and innovative contributions of the PJTSAU V-C in the areas of agricultural research, teaching, extension and administration made them select him for the award.

As the first V-C of PJTSAU since 2016, Dr. Praveen Rao has contributed in the areas of micro irrigation and water management. Progressive academic reforms and visionary research initiatives taken up in his stewardship has transformed the university and gain the first position in South India and sixth among the State agricultural universities in the country in the ICAR rankings, the university officials stated.

With over 35 years experience as a teacher and researcher starting his career at Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University in 1985, Dr. Rao has handled 13 research and 6 consultancy projects of micro-irrigation in India, Israel and South Africa. He was technical advisor and was instrumental in formulation and commissioning of the micro irrigation project covering an area of 0.9 million hectares in combined AP and the project was considered as a milestone in Indian agriculture, the university officials explained.

As an international micro irrigation consultant, Dr. Rao contributed in the area of digital knowledge material on drip irrigated agricultural and horticultural crops. As a dedicated academician, he has published about 164 research papers in peer reviewed national and international journals. The research papers were also part of several field irrigation practical manuals, books, crop growing manuals, project documents and video films covering different aspects of micro-irrigation and fertigation management.

Currently a member of Telangana State council of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Dr. Praveen Rao has several laurels to his credit so far.