Agricultural University MoU on farming information exchange

Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bangaluru-based Vertical Farming Institute on mutually beneficial informational exchange in the areas of farming, smart greenhouse, precision farming, organic farming and others.
Vice Chancellor of the Agriculture University V. Praveen Rao and CEO of Skyrim Innovations Private Ltd, the holding entity of Vertical Farming Institute, Santosh Kumar Mishra signed the agreement and exchanged documents in the presence of director of Skyrim Amit Makhija and K.S. Dangi, D. Raji Reddy and others of the university.
