Agri varsity turns to e-learning

The coronavirus epidemic has affected every sphere of life, and institutions such as Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) have taken the situation in their stride to keep pace with their academic, research and extension schedules.

The agriculture university, which is required to function round-the-year to be able to issue advisories to the farming community from time to time, to take up farm research in the field including producing of quality seed as also working on finding new high-yielding and pest-resistant varieties of crops besides teaching, has turned to technology to keep all concerned logged in with their tasks.

“Unlike other traditional institutions and universities, we have to function 365 days a year as we are expected to give advisories to the farming community in every stage of crop cultivation – from preparatory cultivation to harvesting. So, when the lockdown was announced, we decided not to lag behind in terms of our academic and extension calender and have taken the help of technology to keep ourselves logged in”, says university Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao.

The university has nine constituent colleges — six agriculture including three polytechnics, one home-science and two technology (one agricultural engineering and one food science and technology) — and keeping in mind the emerging situation, all examinations including some pending ones were completed by March 19 and all hostels were vacated due to lockdown. However, international students were allowed stay put in their hostel after contacting their respective embassies.

“After preparing online teaching modules, our faculty is taking classes online on Zoom and also on the TCS iON platform. The faculty is giving assignments to students and sending notes, including power point presentations, so that evaluation of learning could be done by giving tasks,” the V-C told The Hindu.

The university registered its faculty members, under-graduate, post-graduate and research students on the TCS iON platform last week and online classes are in progress for the past three days. Learning by students would be reviewed after the lockdown.

As a safety measure, premises of the university colleges, research stations and extension wings are being sanitised regularly and all the faculty, students and other employees have been asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep themselves healthy and safe. All students and faculty members have also been made to register themselves on the Aarogya Setu essential health services app.