Agri varsity signs MoU on organic farming

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and New Delhi-based Association of Indian Organic Industry (AIOI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Monday with an aim to create collaborative research in organic farming, training and marketing for organic products.
According to the university officials, the agreement would also help the university offer a certificate course in skill development and entrepreneurship in organic products. The association between the two would further help improve quality standards in organic crops, reduce post-harvest losses and improved storage technologies.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of the university V. Praveen Rao said there is a need to follow organic methods in poultry, dairy, piggery and other areas. It was decided to hold a day-long workshop on organic farming methods soon, he said.
Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar, CEO of AIOI P.V.S.M. Gouri, 24 Mantra CEO Rajasekhar and others participated in the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath