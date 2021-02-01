Agri varsity signs MoU on organic farming

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and New Delhi-based Association of Indian Organic Industry (AIOI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Monday with an aim to create collaborative research in organic farming, training and marketing for organic products.

According to the university officials, the agreement would also help the university offer a certificate course in skill development and entrepreneurship in organic products. The association between the two would further help improve quality standards in organic crops, reduce post-harvest losses and improved storage technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of the university V. Praveen Rao said there is a need to follow organic methods in poultry, dairy, piggery and other areas. It was decided to hold a day-long workshop on organic farming methods soon, he said.

Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar, CEO of AIOI P.V.S.M. Gouri, 24 Mantra CEO Rajasekhar and others participated in the event.