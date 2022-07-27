Hyderabad

Agri research, product training centre opened

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 27, 2022 19:17 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 19:17 IST

Tractor maker TAFE has set up JFarm, an adaptive agriculture research and extension centre, at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) campus here.

The facility will serve as a platform for farmers to connect with agricultural experts on a wide range of concepts, including scientific farm practices, organic farming and conservation of natural resources. The adaptive research centre will also facilitate transfer of agro-technology and mechanisation in agriculture, using equipment ideally suited for dry lands of Telangana through demonstrations and training programmes, the company said in a release.

The centre was inaugurated recently by TAFE CMD Mallika Srinivasan, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, Telangana, M. Raghunandan Rao and PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao. TAFE’s Product Training Centre (PTC), an integral part of the facility, will educate farmers on integrated mechanisation model of TAFE, which combines operation and servicing of tractors, equipment and machinery, the company said.

“With inauguration of JFarm and PTC, TAFE looks forward to working with PJTSAU in promoting technological advancements best suited for Telangana farmers, towards promoting agriculture sustainability and to bring greater benefits to small and marginal farmers of the State,” Ms. Srinivasan said.

Appreciating the CSR initiative of TAFE, Vice-Chancellor of the university said, “We believe collaborations and partnerships are key to finding implementable solutions at all levels and benefitting all stakeholders.”

