Agri Minister tests positive for COVID

Second Minister in TS to contract virus during ongoing second wave

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He is the second Minister in the State, after Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, to contract the infection in the ongoing second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Minister’s office, he was not keeping well for the past couple of days and got tested for COVID-19 on Monday. After testing positive, he was advised home quarantine by doctors. Mr Reddy appealed to all those who came in contact with him over the past three days to get tested for COVID-19 and take necessary precautions.

Last week, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy and State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi had also tested COVID-positive.

Ms Rathod had contracted the infection last month.