Agri export processing unit near Shamshabad likely

HYDERABAD

11 February 2021 21:42 IST

The government has plans to establish an agri export processing unit near Shamshabad and it has been taking various steps to encourage the export of agriculture as well as horticulture products with demand in the international market, said agriculture secretary B. Janardhan Reddy on Thursday.

Participating in a workshop on “Boosting Agri Exports from Telangana by Air Cargo”.organised by the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL), which is a 100% subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), Mr. Reddy said the demand for providing irradiation facilities for export of mangoes was also being explored.

RGIA CEO Pradeep Panicker, CEO of Air Cargo Saurabh Kumar, senior officials from customs, airlines; representatives of exporters, freight forwarders and other stakeholders participated, a press release said.

