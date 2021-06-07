Agri B-school ranked next only to IIM-A, IIM-L

The business school run by the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Agriculture, offering post-graduate diploma in Agri-Business Management has selected as the third best agri-business institutions in the country, only behind IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Lucknow.

According to a press release issued by MANAGE here on Monday, the ranking is based on survey of more than 200 industry professionals, industry bodies and over 1,000 students from agriculture and allied streams by a consultant agency. The purpose of the survey was to understand the gap between top and bottom-ranking agri-business institutions.

The institutions were ranked on the basis of parameters like infrastructure and facilities, faculties and corporate background, industry-oriented curriculum, innovation in pedagogy, fee structure, admission process, global exposure, industry interaction and others. The ranking was given by Agri B-School Survey-2021 conducted by the Agriculture Today magazine.