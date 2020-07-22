Agony starts from the testing queues itself

Hyderabad

22 July 2020 08:40 IST

Long wait, limited tokens and no distancing at State-run facilities

There is a raging debate over the woefully inadequate infrastructure in Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital that is testing the patience of patients, attendants and healthcare professionals. But for those with COVID-19 kind of symptoms, the nightmare starts from the testing stage itself, especially, if the person decides to go to a government-notified testing centre such as District Hospital, King Koti, Sir Ronald Ross Institute for Tropical and Communicable Diseases (Fever Hospital), Nature Cure Hospital, S.D. Eye Hospital and ESI Hospital.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

About 10 government hospitals are offering free testing while there are 23-odd private labs that conduct tests for a fee. Long serpentine queues outside these government facilities before the break of dawn has become a common sight after the State government decided to ramp up testing using a combination of rapid antigen and RT-PCR methods.

Advertising

Advertising

“It takes four to five hours for one’s turn to get tested with none to look into social distancing. There are also limited number of tokens issued for testing and if you are not among those lucky ones to get tested, you are asked to come the next day,” says Shiva, a visitor at a testing centre.

Kumar, a suspected patient who wanted to get himself tested following fever and body ache, was lucky to get a rapid test done. “After four hours of wait, the sample was taken and I was asked to wait for another half hour for my result. It’s a thumbs up for ‘negative’ and thumbs down for ‘positive’ from the lab technician’s window. Those who test positive are then asked to register themselves for the RT-PCR test but no document of the test is given, not even a message to one’s registered phone number,” he adds.

Strange, considering that ICMR guidelines clearly state that symptomatic suspects with ‘negative’ result on rapid antigen test should be followed up by RT-PCR test for confirmation. “These rapid tests are being done so that testing increases and positivity rate decreases to show that the positivity rate is low,” claims a public health official, pleading anonymity. Test positivity rate is number of samples which test positive.

Heavy rush

Plus, these government testing facilities are also being used for testing frontline workers like police personnel, municipal workers and others, adding to the rush. Noted anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal tweeted on Monday that his parents waited for five hours to get themselves tested at King Koti Hospital only to be asked to come the next day as the day’s quota was completed.

He questioned the government on home testing facility not being provided for whoever wants to be tested. His tweet had responses like - ‘why depend on Government facility’, ‘why not call private labs for testing at home’, etc. However, the point he was trying to make is why VIPs get home testing facility while the same is denied to commoners.

And, ramping up testing means more people queueing up for tests but the results take up to three days or more. “My colleague tested positive and since I was in proximity, I wanted to test myself. It took me two days to get the slot and I have been waiting for the result for the last 48 hours,” said Susheela, a COVID suspect.

(Some names have been changed to protect the identity of persons)