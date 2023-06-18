Agniveers from pioneer batch embark on journey of service and sacrifice

June 18, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The passing-out parade of Agniveer recruits’ first batch was held at the AOC Centre in Secunderabad on Saturday.

A total of 116 Agniveers, including 20 from the two Telugu States, started their training after enrolling in the Indian Army on January 2 this year.

Agniveers Sajid Ansari, Pankaj Kumar Mahato, Rakesh, Amit Nanda, Shubham Gawate, Yogesh Pathania and Mushtaqeen Ansari were lauded for their performance during the course and training and were awarded medals by the chief guest, Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande.

Addressing the Agniveers, Brig. Deshpande said the recruits are ready to take on any terrain in the country, be it Kashmir or the border with China. “Wherever they are needed, they are ready to be deployed and will make the country proud. The 24-week training has prepared them and made them strong enough to tackle any challenge thrown their way,” he added.

“I would like to thank the parents who allowed their wards to give the soldiers a chance to serve the country. Just as everyone remembers the first person to step on the moon and on Mt. Everest, the nation will remember this first batch of Agniveers. I would like to tell the troops that wherever you go, they must always remember the gurus who trained them, their parents who supported them, and the Almighty who blessed them,” said the officer.

The faces of the parents, who travelled from far-away villages in different parts of the country, especially for the passing-out parade, beamed with pride as they watched their sons being given the medals and pats from the superiors.

B. Machanna, a farmer from Alur, Kurnool, who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday morning via train with his wife and a nephew, said the whole town is proud of his son, B. Vijay Kumar. “My elder son could not pass the test but my youngest has done it. We are all proud to see him being congratulated and respected by such senior officials. He is the first person from our family to enter the Indian Army,” said Mr.Machanna. Vijay Kumar said he is being posted in Uttar Pradesh and will take off next month.

Agniveer Amit Nanda, the recruit who led the passing out parade and garnered praise for his performance during the training, is the first from his village near Balangir in Odisha to enrol into the Army. “I grew up seeing my seniors in the NCC joining the Indian Army and was motivated to serve the country. I am the only person from my village to join the Army. After 15 days of leave, I will be reporting at Badmilkapur in Rajasthan,” he said. Asked about his plans after four years of service, he said he would appear for Civil Services examination to become an officer.

Agniveer M.S. Reddy, a native of Tirupati, is also the first to join the Army from his family. “I am being posted at Kargil and have 14 days leave before I report there. I would be there tomorrow itself, if given a chance. That’s how excited I am,” he said.

