Agniveers Combat Spectacle organised at Artillery Centre

The Artillery Centre in Golconda, Hyderabad on Monday evening hosted the Agniveers Combat Spectacle to celebrate the successful completion of training of the third batch of Agniveers. The event featured an array of performances including dance, gymnastics, and combat demonstrations by the participants. It commenced with a lively performance by the bagpiper band, followed by a series of cultural acts.

Participants, dressed in camouflage uniforms, showcased their combat readiness through tactical weapon handling and enemy engagement demonstrations. The highlight of the evening was the conclusion ceremony, where participants, equipped with lights on their head caps, formed the Indian tricolour flag. A drone captured this mesmerising display from above, providing a unique perspective for the audience.

General Officer Commanding of 2 Corps and Colonel Commandant of the Regiment of Artillery Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh was the chief guest of the event.