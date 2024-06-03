GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Agniveers Combat Spectacle organised at Artillery Centre

The display of prowess was organised to mark the successful completion of training of third batch of Agniveers

Published - June 03, 2024 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Agniveer trainees demonstrating their combat and readiness skills during the Agniveer Combat Spectacle held at Artillery Centre in Hyderabad on Monday.

Agniveer trainees demonstrating their combat and readiness skills during the Agniveer Combat Spectacle held at Artillery Centre in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Artillery Centre in Golconda, Hyderabad on Monday evening hosted the Agniveers Combat Spectacle to celebrate the successful completion of training of the third batch of Agniveers. The event featured an array of performances including dance, gymnastics, and combat demonstrations by the participants. It commenced with a lively performance by the bagpiper band, followed by a series of cultural acts.

Participants, dressed in camouflage uniforms, showcased their combat readiness through tactical weapon handling and enemy engagement demonstrations. The highlight of the evening was the conclusion ceremony, where participants, equipped with lights on their head caps, formed the Indian tricolour flag. A drone captured this mesmerising display from above, providing a unique perspective for the audience.

General Officer Commanding of 2 Corps and Colonel Commandant of the Regiment of Artillery Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh was the chief guest of the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.