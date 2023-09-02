HamberMenu
Agniveer recruitment: physical fitness tests begin

September 02, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Agniveer recruitment rally for 2023-24 got under way at the sprawling Sardar Patel stadium in Khammam on Friday.

The shortlisted candidates, who have cleared the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) held as part of phase-I of the recruitment process, turned up at the stadium to appear for the physical fitness tests as per the Rally schedule.

Collector V.P.Gautham visited the stadium early on Friday morning and oversaw the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the week-long recruitment rally. Recruiting Director, Army Recruiting Office, Colonel Keats K Das, and other Army officials were present.

