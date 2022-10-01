Agitating VRAs create flutter

I

Mild commotion prevailed near Jangaon on Saturday when a group of agitating Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) tried to stage a demonstration with placards during the passage of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s convoy from Hyderabad to Warangal on the highway.

The aggrieved VRAs, whose strike entered the 69 th day on Saturday, displayed placards on the roadside to highlight their demands including implementation of pay scales and job security, sources said.

Policemen on bandobust duty prevented them from touching the highway.

However, one of the protesters claimed that he had submitted a memorandum to the staff accompanying the Chief Minister, when the convoy halted for a few seconds near Jangaon.

Another group of agitating VRAs reportedly made an abortive attempt to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister during his visit to a senior TRS leader’s house in Hanamkonda before leaving for Hyderabad at the end of his daylong visit to Warangal.

One of the aggrieved VRAs from Kamalapur mandal told media persons that they had submitted a series of representations to TRS leaders of the district, highlighting their demands, but to no avail.

In a separate incident, a distressed VRA allegedly made a vain bid to end his life by slitting his throat with a blade near the Tahsildar’s office on Saturday.

Sources said passersby rushed him to a local hospital. He reportedly sustained a minor injury on his throat and his condition was stated to be stable.

(Roshini: suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)