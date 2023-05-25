Aggrieved farmers stage sit-in at paddy procurement centre

May 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI/JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

Agitated over alleged tardy pace of paddy procurement, aggrieved farmers staged a sit-in at the paddy procurement centre in Chinna Odala village in Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district on Thursday.

Distressed farmers squatted on the premises of the procurement centre in protest against what they called inordinate delay in procurement of paddy at the centre.

They alleged that they were compelled to stay at the centre round the clock due to the slow pace of procurement mainly because of lack of adequate transportation facilities and other requisite infrastructure.

A section of the protesters charged the errant rice millers with subjecting them to severe hardships on the pretext of chaff and delaying issuance of receipts for the procured paddy stock.

Congress mandal committee president S Rajesh, Kisan Cell State coordinator Shashibushan Kache and a host of local Congress leaders took part in the demonstration expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Manthani and former minister D Sridhar Babu visited the paddy purchase centre in Kataram of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

He interacted with farmers and inquired about the paddy procurement process.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that the State government provide requisite facilities at the procurement centres and make necessary transportation arrangements to speed up the paddy procurement process and resolve farmers’ issues on a war footing.