Ageing with grace and dignity

Ageing is unavoidable, but one need not feel old and to ensure this, a first-of-its-kind Connect Centre, announced by Tata Trusts, has been guiding, assisting and counselling senior citizens who struggle with loneliness, neglect and sometimes abuse at their own houses.

Called ‘Elder Spring Response System’, it provides the much-needed emotional support to senior citizens in the city and offers a platform to extend a wide range of services to the elderly by various service-providers.

The Tata Trusts conceptualised the design and processes of the response system, including a connect centre team and an on-field team, and it is being implemented through Vijayavahini Charitable Foundation.

The job of the Connect Centre team is to listen to the elderly who call them, says B. Sugandhi, head (geriatrics), Tata Trusts. Sometimes, what a senior citizen needs the most is for someone to listen to him or her. The Connect Centre team, by listening to the callers, understands the issue, their needs and grievances and offer solutions to help resolve them within their family.

The Elder Spring Response System was launched as a pilot project in April this year in collaboration with the Department of Senior Citizens, Telangana government, with police and health departments, district administrations, Legal Services Authority and other civil society organisations as stakeholders. These organisations bring in their expertise for service delivery through the Elder Spring platform.

Explaining the functioning of the response system, Ms. Sugandhi said here on Thursday that once a call is registered on the response system’s toll-free number (14567), solutions would be offered based on the needs of the callers along with follow-up calls to ensure that they have received the service.

Counselling the elderly

The first set of services that were rolled out include conversing with the elderly and counselling them; providing information pertaining to elderly care; rescuing abandoned elderly and supporting the victims of abuse. The Connect Centres also provide specific information pertaining to activity centres, care-givers, old age homes and products for the elderly among others.

“There is a huge need for this kind of services. In four months, the system received 6,700 calls and of these, 750 calls were to find out about the Elder Spring. Through the Connect Centre, 23 neglected elderly were rescued and different services were extended to 1,061 senior citizens,” she said.

M. Jagadeeshwar, Principal Secretary, Department for Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, said with support from all the stakeholders, the Elder Spring could be extended to all the districts in the State and then to other States. It would be of great help to the growing population of senior citizens in India.

Emotional connect

In Telangana, as per the 2011 Census, 32 lakh citizens (9.2%) comprised senior citizens. The percentage may go beyond 12% by 2021. There is a greater need for emotional connect as many elderly suffer from helplessness, depression, neglect and withdrawal from social life. These symptoms are not good for a family or a society. Hence, the Connect Centre. The service at present is confined to the GHMC area, but could be extended to the rest of Telangana in future.

He said elderly sometimes abandon their families and do not cooperate. At such times, a family member can call the Response System to seek guidance. The Department would soon publish the data related to old age homes such as rooms and other facilities on its website. The Elder Spring Response System operates from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and seven days a week.