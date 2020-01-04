After unseasonal rain, thick fog envelopes old Adilabad

Many parts of old undivided Adilabad district on Friday resembled hill stations thanks to a blanket of thick fog that enveloped it through the day.

The foggy condition was apparently the result of overnight rainfall which, according to a weather bulletin of the Telangana State Development Planning Society, was 47.5 mm for Adilabad and 48.5 mm for Nirmal.

Foggy conditions at Khandala ghat, one of the most scenics place in Adilabad rural mandal, created problems for road users. The picturesque Lohara village also remained hidden for the better part of the day due to fog.

Though the minimum temperature did not plunge beyond the 17 degree Celsius mark, the cold was bone chilling due to the dampness.

It hampered daily routine of people both in urban and rural areas; even shepherds ventured out only towards the afternoon to graze cattle.

Cold wave

Rain lashed several mandals of the undivided district early on Friday resulting in inundation of low lying areas.

Slum dwellers, beggars, commuters and passersby were the worst hit.

Cloudy weather and cold wave forced people, including morning walkers, to stay cooped up at home. There are no immediate reports on the damage of standing crops. Rudrur received the highest rainfall of 45.5 mm followed by Kotagiri (38.5 mm), Varni (37.10 mm), Bheemgal (29.4 mm), Nizamabad South (25.2 mm) and Makloor (24.0 mm).

Mosra mandal experienced no rainfall while Sirikonda received a minimum of 2.5 mm, Morthad at 2.60 mm; Yergatla 3.8 mm and Darpally 5.7 mm. Beerkur, Banswada, Kamareddy, Machareddy, SS Nagar, Tadwai mandals in Kamareddy district also received rainfall between 10 mm and 19 mm.