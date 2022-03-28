After two-year hiatus, PJTSAU holds sports, cultural meet

The annual event could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

After a gap of two years, the inter-collegiate annual sports and cultural meet of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) commenced on the varsity campus here on Monday.

The annual event could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was flagged-off by PJTSAU registrar S. Sudheer Kumar. Participation in sports, games, cultural and literary activities would not only help bring out extra-curricular skills among the students but also help their all-round development by boosting their self-confidence.

Rajendranagar Agriculture College associate dean C. Narendra Reddy, dean of student affairs J. Satyanarayana, dean agriculture Seema, dean of post-graduate studies Anitha, dean of community science Ratnakumari and university observer B. Vidyasagar were among those who participated in the inauguration. About 450 students of the university campus and constituent colleges are participating the annual event.