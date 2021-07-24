After TRS MLA, party MP also gets jail term

HYDERABAD

Maloth Kavitha held guilty of distributing money among voters during 2019 Lok Sabha elections

A special court here on Saturday handed down a sentence of six-month simple imprisonment to ruling TRS party MP of Mahabubabad, Maloth Kavitha, after holding her guilty of distributing money among voters during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Special Court for trial of MPs/MLAs judge Varaprasad also convicted one of the supporters of the MP, Shoukath Ali, on the same charge. The judged imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on them. On payment of the fine, they were released on bail.

Ms. Maloth Kavitha is the second TRS leader to be convicted and awarded punishment by the special court trying cases against MPs and MLAs. Earlier on this July 7, the special court held TRS MLA Danam Nagender guilty of assaulting a person. He was punished with a jail term of three months.

The special court public prosecutor G. Narayana said that allegations were made that contestants were distributing money to influence voters in 2019 elections. A flying squad of the Election Commission caught Shaukath Ali and seized ₹10,000 from his possession in Burgampadu of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Crucial evidence

A criminal case was registered against him and Ms. Maloth Kavitha, who later won the elections and became MP, under Sections 171-B and 188 of Indian Penal Code. The court acquitted them of the charge under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant). However, they were convicted of the charge under Section 171-B (bribery). The money seized from the accused by the flying squad which caught them red-handed emerged as crucial evidence in the case, the PP said.

They were given 30 days of time to go for an appeal before the High Court.