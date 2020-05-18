After staffer’s death, SBI LHO campus evacuated

An estimated 1,000 employees of various State Bank of India (SBI) facilities located in the sprawling Local Head Office campus of its Hyderabad Circle, in Koti area here, were evacuated on Monday after an employee of one of the branches there succumbed to COVID-19.

A man in his fifties, the deceased was an employee of the Commercial Branch on the campus and died earlier in the day at Gandhi Hospital. According to SBI sources, the man had last reported for work on May 12 and since he was not looking well, others told him to go home and seek medical help.

He had visited the dispensary on the campus a few days later and thereafter got admitted to the Chest Hospital with suspected pneumonia. From there, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where he died.

Confirming that the employee had died of COVID, SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General General O.P.Mishra said on receipt of information of his demise, around 1,000 employees of the various facilities on the campus were evacuated. The campus was sanitised. A deep cleaning of the campus will be undertaken on Tuesday and as a result only a few essential staff were likely to be asked to report for work.

Besides Local Head Office, the campus houses four branches, a currency cell as well as pension cell besides a cooperative society store and a medical dispensary.

Around 70 employees of the Commercial Branch had been asked to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Customers of the branch will be served by the Industrial Finance Branch in Somajiguda until further notice, he said.

This is the second incident pertaining to COVID and SBI facilities in the city. In the first incident, a customer who subsequently tested positive for COVID-had visited its branch in Puranapul recently. Following this, the branch was shut and all employees of the branch home-quarantined. Mr.Mishra said all the employees had tested negative for COVID-19.

Such incidents have turned the spotlight on the safety of the bank workforce, especially those in tasks that are customers facing, and need for enhanced measures to protect them, said R.Sriram, Convenor for Telangana of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and the General Secretary of SBI Staff Union, Hyderabad Circle.

Some relief should be provided to the employees, especially those in red zones like Hyderabad, he said, adding the SBI management can consider a system where the employees are formed into two sets with each set working on alternate days.

Mr.Mishra said various measures had been initiated from those to maintain physical distancing, opening window counters as well provision of safety kits to employees of branches where the customer footfalls is relatively higher.