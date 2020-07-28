After public outcry, govt. issues HC-compliant COVID bulletin

HYDERABAD

28 July 2020 23:41 IST

Details of bed availability, containment zones added; 1,610 more test positive

After weeks of public demand for more transparency of COVID-19 statistics, the Health department on Tuesday released a media bulletin containing significant details such as bed availability in private hospitals, list of containment zones, as well as age and gender-wise break-up of positive cases.

The total number of COVID cases in the State touched 57,142 as 1,610 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. A total of 15,839 samples had been tested on Monday. Results of 809 samples are awaited.

Till Friday (July 24), the media bulletin was issued daily between 8 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. On Saturday, however, there was none. For the next two days, it was released before 12 p.m.. Unusually, the bulletin was issued as early as 7.13 a.m on Tuesday, containing details long-demanded by citizens.

The new 1,610 cases include 531 from GHMC, 172 from Rangareddy, 152 from Warangal Urban and 113 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. Of the total 57,142 cases recorded since March, 13,753 are active while 42,909 have recovered and 480 have died. Around 8,479 persons diagnosed with COVID are in home or institutional isolation.

Cases recorded in the past seven days district-wise was also mentioned. While cases are gradually decreasing in GHMC, it is on the upswing in Warangal Urban and in Sangareddy.

New format

The bulletin issued on Tuesday morning was titled ‘Media Bulletin High Court Format as of 27.07.2020 dated 28.07.2020’. For the past few days, bed availability for COVID patients in government hospital is being mentioned.

As per Tuesday bulletin, availability of beds in 55 private hospitals were categorised as regular beds (660), oxygen beds (466) and ICU beds (339).

The list of containment zones in GHMC, and other districts was provided too. In case of GHMC, there are 92 containment zones, mentioned according to circles and localities in six GHMC zones. There are 31 containment zones in Charminar, 14 in Khairatabad , 23 in Secunderabad, 10 in Serlingampally, nine in Kukatpally, and five in L.B. Nagar.