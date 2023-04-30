HamberMenu
After MoD orders, military authorities remove blockages from all 5 arterial SCB roads

April 30, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated May 02, 2023 09:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Toll collections were lifted on roads in Secunderabad Cantonment following publication of a gazette notification on April 15, 2023.

Toll collections were lifted on roads in Secunderabad Cantonment following publication of a gazette notification on April 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

After the Ministry of Defence had announced the opening of five arterial roads of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, the local military authorities (LMA) removed the blockages of all the five roads on Saturday night.

The blockages of the roads which were broken by the LMA are a wall at Lakdawala Junction on Richardson Road, a wall in Ammuguda Road, a gate at Protnee Road, and the gate on Byam Road at Eagle Chowk.

Secretary of the Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad, CS Chandrashekar, said: “Though it remains to be seen when and if traffic will be fully restored through these roads, the removal of the blockages is a major step towards removing the tremendous inconvenience faced by citizens staying in the north-eastern part of the city while commuting to the rest of the city.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Chief Executive Officer of SCB Madhukar Naik said that the roads are open for public but due to the long closure, it will take about 2 weeks for complete restoration. Special focus will be put on Richardson Road as it has to be re-laid and made usable. The cantonment board is very happy that the local military authority has taken action after the orders were issued, he said.

The removal of blockages will reduce the distance between Balaji Nagar, Yapral on one side and Rajiv Rahadari, Nagpur Highway by at least 4 to 5 kilometers. The distance between Sainikpuri and AS Rao Nagar to Bolarum, Nagpur Highway will be cut by 3 to 4 km.

FNECS expressed their gratitude to the government of Telangana, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the police department for their steadfast support and actions to achieve the milestone.

