After losing his father to coronavirus, youth donates plasma to save lives

Son of late child rights activist Achyuta Rao turns donor after own recovery

For 26-year-old Srikar Aditya, who had tested positive along with his parents, and recently recovered, donating plasma was at the top of his priority list. Having gone through an intense struggle — from trying to find treatment for his family while being infected, to the difficulty in finding a bed to get his father admitted in a hospital, and dealing with his demise — donation was of paramount importance.

“It was on June 24 that I developed symptoms – fever, chills and body aches. After this I called my doctor and took medical advice. However, for around 10 days I was unwell and had high temperature. My wife tested negative and stayed put in the hall, while I had quarantined myself in the bedroom. Though I live a short distance from my parents, they too tested positive. It was when I was in self-isolation that I decided to donate plasma once I recovered,” Mr Aditya, son of noted child rights activist P. Achyuta Rao who passed away due to COVID-19, says. “My father had happy hypoxemia, so the drop in oxygen levels was there,” he adds.

The young professional says it was on August 14 that his family doctor apprised him of a person in need of plasma for his father being treated at a private hospital in Secunderabad.

“It was testing time for the entire family. Despite being able to afford treatment and knowing people of influence, we found it difficult to get medicines like Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders and finally a bed in a hospital for my father. On August 14, when I was told about the need for plasma, I went to the hospital. Once they cleared me as a donor, the process took about 30 minutes,” Mr Aditya says.

Demand-supply gap

He opines that there still is a ‘demand and supply gap’ between those who are in need of convalescent plasma donors and the number of donors themselves.

“I have seen that some people who have recovered from COVID-19 are in two minds about donating plasma. Some are not coming for ward because of doubts over whether it will work or not. There is nothing to lose if one donates plasma. After all, it is about saving another life,” he says.