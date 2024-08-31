After inspection by HYDRAA officials, managing partner of Maps Infra booked for illegal construction within Errakunta FTL

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bachupally police booked managing partner of Maps Infra, P. Sudhakar Reddy, for illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) level of Errakunta in Nizampet, a government land which was inspected by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials on August 14, 2024.

A case was booked and investigation was initiated following a complaint from the Irrigation Department on August 20, 2024.

According to the complaint, Maps Infra had obtained permission from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to construct residential buildings in Bachupally village. However, upon inspection by the Irrigation officials, it was found that the ongoing construction was falling in the survey number 134, government land notified as Errakunta.

The Irrigation Department had previously requested revenue officials to demarcate the area to verify if the construction fell within the FTL/buffer of the lake. The demarcation, conducted in March 2024, confirmed the encroachment.

The complaint also alleges that the company had earlier constructed sheds in the same area, which were demolished by the authorities. The complainant has requested legal action against the company and a halt to further construction activity on the government land.

