After heavy rains, Hyderabad city braces for another challenge on health front

HYDERABAD

18 October 2020 15:14 IST

Spike in Covid-19 cases along with water borne and vector borne diseases expected in coming days.

Lakhs of Hyderabadis who are still reeling under the pressure of COVID-19 are facing yet another challenge. Apart from a possible spike in COVID cases, the incessant rains in the past a few days and it's aftermath situation in inundated localities carry the risk of water borne, vector borne and food borne diseases.

Besides, Dussera, Diwali and Christmas will be celebrated in coming months.

To prevent the diseases, Telangana Health Department officials have urged people to continue precautions for COVID 19, avoid mass gatherings , consume hot food and boiled water.

Inundated localities of Hyderabad will be sanitised using Sodium Hypochlorite solution, said Telangana's Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao when asked if COVID-19 might spread further in the localities since virus spreads through droplets.

Rapid Antigen Tests are conducted on people who are rescued from inundated areas and sent to relief centres, to detect if anyone has coronavirus. Of around 2,000 people who underwent tests, 19 have tested positive.

Around 182 health camps were organised by Telangana Health Department at rain relief centres in Hyderabad. Of the 14,961 persons examined, 56 opted treatment for minor injuries, 1,055 were detected with fever, 235 had diarrhoea.

Since festivals will be celebrated till December, Telangana Health Department officials urged people to celebrate only with family members, and avoid public gatherings.

Apart from wearing mask, maintaining physical distancing, and following hand hygiene, officials have repeatedly asked people to avoid mass gatherings. Since asymptomatics too can spread Coronavirus, they asked people to be cautious.

The officials said staff at pubs, restaurants and bars, can undergo coronavirus tests at government facilities every 7-10 days.

Most of the commercial centres are closed spaces with centralised air conditioners.