After Elbrus, it’s mission Everest for TS girl

HYDERABAD

20 December 2021 23:49 IST

Anvitha Reddy scaled Russia’s highest peak earlier this month

Having scaled Mt Elbrus, the highest mountain peak in Russia on December 7, and apparently becoming the first Indian to do so during winter, Anvitha Reddy has now set higher goals for herself, quite literally.

An MBA graduate, Anvitha, who is now taking classes in financial discipline, said she was delighted to achieve the feat in what she felt was one of the most demanding conditions in her five-year mountaineering experience.

“It was a windy and life-threatening journey to the top of the peak. In fact, my team was forced to postpone the trip to the summit because of windy conditions which touched 65 km per hour,” she recalled.

Advertising

Advertising

“The happiest moment of my whole trip was when I unfurled our 10-metre national flag at the base camp of Mt. Elbrus,” she said, adding, “One can imagine the risk involved, going by the fact that a few of the 20-member US contingent along the same route were washed away last month.”

Inspired by her 5,642-metre Mt. Elbrus climb, she is now looking ahead to scale some of the more difficult peaks across the world. “Mt Everest will be my next target, thanks to the instantaneous financial support extended by Gudur Narayana Reddy Foundation when I approached them for help,” Anivtha, a native of Bhuvanagiri, said. Her father is a farmer and mother, a teacher.

For his part, Mr Narayana Reddy said they were supporting Anvitha for the different difficult path she had chosen in the world of adventure. “We salute her spirit, courage and conviction and assure continued support from the foundation for her future endeavours,” he said.