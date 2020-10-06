After COVID break, city zoo reopens

HYDERABAD

06 October 2020 23:29 IST

Welcomes 1,137 visitors on day 1; masks mandatory

Nehru Zoological Park has reopened to visitors on Tuesday, after close to seven months of shutdown owing to the COVID-19 spread and the ensuing lockdown. On the first day of reopening, the zoo welcomed 1,137 visitors.

All COVID-19 precautionary measures are being followed after reopening, a press statement from the zoo informed.

Visitors are being checked with thermal scanners at the entrance, and masks have been made mandatory. Close to 40 sanitiser dispensers have been installed at various locations. All the washrooms have been sanitised and soap dispensers placed in them.

Battery-operated vehicles and toy train facility have been made available with 50% occupancy. Signage have been placed at different locations to convey COVID-19 protocol to visitors.

The statement also mentioned that the 57th Zoo Day and 66th Vanya Prani Saptah (Wildlife Week) were celebrated at the zoo on Tuesday. Chief Wildlife Warden and PCCF R.Sobha inaugurated the newly built in-patient facility at the zoo hospital, with enclosures for sick animals.

A white tiger enclosure and delivery room too were inaugurated on this occasion. Awards for excellency in zoo services were presented to animal keeper K.P. Prem Kumar, gardener B. Rajender, and electrician D. Narender, for the year 2019-20.