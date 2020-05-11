After a spike, domestic LPG usage flattens

A spike in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption by households that Telangana saw in the days prior to as well as in the first few weeks of lockdown is subsiding.

Fuelled by a necessity to cook at home with restaurants and food delivery app suspending operations, the demand, however, was met by national oil marketing companies. They ensured bottling operations continued, product availability to distributors and safe handling and delivery plan was in place.

Panic booking

An essential service and thereby exempt from restrictions imposed to check COVID-19 spread, it still was not easy to accomplish the task. Panic booking of the 14.2 kg domestic refills by customers who wanted to ensure that they have a spare filled cylinder – though the one in use was yet to get over – compounded matters.

As a senior official of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) explained, it was not about putting in place an action plan as much as efforts of those in the supply chain, particularly last mile, delivery boys who rose to the occasion.

Data on domestic cylinder sales by Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited show that nearly 51.34 lakh domestic refills were sold in Telangana during March. Compared to the 46.83 lakh of March 2019, this was an increase of almost 10%.

The year-on-year sales in April was 29% more at almost 50.53 lakh refills. In April 2019, the companies had sold 39.16 lakh refills. Offtake in March usually is subdued for many customers who exhaust their quota of 12 subsidised cylinders (in a financial year) and prefer to book again in April.

The numbers include supplies made under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana – as part of COVID-19 relief measures, the government had announced free supply of a cylinder a month to these customers for three months beginning April.

‘Delivery boys did well’

“We motivated the [delivery] boys that we have to prove ourselves… they did well,” Telangana LPG Distributor’s Association general secretary K. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, citing the challenges they faced initially while reporting to work.

They were also instructed on the protocols to be followed — ensuring distancing norms; leaving cylinders at the main gate; no kitchen delivery unless customers are old and not in a position to lift the cylinders; and supplies in containment areas.

Aarogya Setu

The delivery staff also played a role in creating awareness of Aarogya Setu app. Some even shared pictures of customers whom they convinced to download the app, an official said.

On their part, some officials of the companies preferred to be on the field. Sales officers frequented LPG godowns, while a few senior officials stationed themselves at bottling plants.

The BPCL official and Mr. Reddy also pointed to how a control room set up by the government helped address issues expeditiously.

In Telangana, the three oil marketing companies cater to around 1.7 crore LPG households through over 700 distributors, who in turn have around 12,000 delivery and auxiliary staff.

According to Mr. Reddy, LPG demand this month is stabilising and the wait time for customers to get a refill is 24 hours.