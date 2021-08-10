After 90-day struggle, COVID patient on road to recovery

‘She needs extensive physiotherapy and good nutritive support now’

A 36-year-old woman, who battled severe respiratory distress for 90 days due to COVID-19, is finally on the path to recovery.

The doctors initially tried to manage with high flow oxygen support but the patient had to be put on ventilator. After her oxygen levels didn’t go up despite the ventilator support, the doctors put on her on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support. She stayed on ECMO support for 41 days during which time she had lots of fluctuations in her condition, and on some occasions, the doctors felt that she would not make it, according to press release issued by Medicover Hospital.

After 41 days, she was taken off ECMO support and put on complete ventilator support. Subsequently, through the tracheostomy, she was connected to high-flow oxygen and taken off the ventilator. Meanwhile, her kidneys also started to recover and she was taken off dialysis.

She had developed severe weakness of her muscles which made it difficult for her to even stand or sit. Intense physiotherapy was started from an early period which helped her regain her strength to some extent. The tracheostomy tube was also removed and she was able to speak and eat on her own. “Presently, she is on 1 litre of oxygen support, awake, cheerful, eating and talking, but still weak and needs rehabilitation through extensive physiotherapy and good nutritive support,” said director-Critical Care Ganshyam M. Jagathkar.