After 38 years, kin of naxal violence victim seeks help

Ryot seeks MBBS seat for son under Central pool

Exactly 38 years after his father was allegedly killed by People's War Group (PWG) naxalites at Anjubaka in Dummugudem mandal, Mullapudi Gangadhar Rao, a 49-year-old farmer of Laxminagaram is pinning his hopes on the State government's help to enable his son M Satya Sai Vardhan, 19, to get an MBBS seat under the central pool quota for spouse and children of civilian victims of terrorism.

M V V Satyanarayana, father of Gangadhar Rao, was allegedly hacked to death by PWG naxals in his paddy field at Anjubaka village in Dummugudem mandal on November 14, 1982.

A case was registered (18/1982) in this regard at the Dummugudem police station the same year. Gangadhar Rao was eight years old then.

The family of the deceased had neither availed financial assistance nor got a job to date, sources said.

Though the family was offered ₹5 lakh ex gratia a couple of years later, it refused to take the amount, official sources said.

Gangadhar Rao's application dated February 22, 2010, for a government job on compassionate grounds was rejected by the district administration for the reason that he had crossed the age limit.

Rao's son Satya Sai Vardhan, who passed Intermediate with 97.3 % in 2019, secured 493 marks (93.2 percentile) in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-2020).

In November this year, Rao approached the district administration seeking its help to ensure nomination of his son for allocation of MBBS seat from the central pool for spouse and children of the victim. The district authorities sent a report to the State authorities for clarification.

"Our family struggled a lot after losing our main breadwinner when I was eight year old," said Gangadhar Rao.

Talking to The Hindu, he said, "Neither I nor my family members availed any financial assistance or employment from the government."

"I appeal to the State government to help my son get an MBBS seat under the central pool to enable him to become a doctor and serve the needy," he said.