AFS staff electrocuted

Hyderabad

02 May 2021 23:37 IST

A 39-year-old Military Engineering Services employee was electrocuted at Air Force Station, Begumpet, here on Saturday night.

The victim, Mandavalli Kiran Kumar, an electrician a resident of New Bowenpally, went to the AFS to check the electricity supply in one of the units as it got shut down.

“Without turning off the substation transformer, he with the help of his assistant Durgesh climbed the pole. “Suddenly, the power supply resumed and he was electrocuted,” Bownepally Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the incident took place around 9.30 p.m. and Kumar was soon rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. A case under Section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code was registered and a probe is on.