African man arrested, 3 kg heroin seized

The heroin that was concealed in the base of the passenger’s checked-in bag.

Hyderabad

21 June 2021 20:28 IST

An African national was detained by the officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Monday on charges of attempting to smuggle in heroin.

They seized three kilograms of white powder worth ₹19.5 crore from the Tanzanian male passenger who flew to RGIA from Johannesburg via Doha in the early hours.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted the passenger, and a detailed examination of his checked-in baggage resulted in recovery of 3 kg of off-white powder which was concealed in the base of his trolley bag. The substance tested positive for heroin and the accused was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. Further investigation is on.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said that heroin, an opioid derivative, is highly addictive. People inject, snort, or smoke it. Those who regularly use heroin often develop a tolerance, which means that they need higher and/or more frequent doses of the drug to get the desired effects.