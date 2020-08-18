Hyderabad

African cheetah dies in zoo

A female African cheetah at the Nehru Zoological Park died due to paraplegia, a statement from the zoo informed.

Hiba was aged about eight, and was received from Saudi Arabia. She was suffering immobility in limbs for the past three years, the statement said. Post mortem was conducted and samples have been sent to Veterinary Biological and Research Institute, Shantinagar, for further investigation.

The zoo has another African cheetah named Abdullah.

