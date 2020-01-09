Afghanistan consulate opened

Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Naheed Esar, on Wednesday, said that India and Afghanistan share their history, culture and more, as she pushed for greater trade relations between the two countries.

The Minister was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Afghanistan Consulate, where she said that trade and transit would define the future relations between the countries.

Ms. Esar said that the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was a step in the economy-driven policy of the country. “This will serve Afghans and provide links between business communities,” she said.

“We are opening this Consulate in Hyderabad at an important juncture in history, where Afghanistan is striving for a self-reliant economy. We are moving from an aid-dependent country to a country that looks for trade and investments. Our economic-driven foreign policy is motivated by business opportunities. We strongly believe that trade and transit will define our future,” she said.

Describing it as a “great moment”, Charge d’Affaires Tahir Qaadiri said that Afghanistan now has access to South India and the “great IT city” of Hyderabad. He also said that the Consulate General would help materialise Hyderabad and Jalalabad in Afghanistan to be declared sister cities.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described Indo-Afghan relations as old as history. Consul General in Hyderabad Syed Mohammad Ibrahimkhail said that the Consulate would be of great help to a lot of students studying in the city and strengthen the bond between the two countries. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali expressed confidence that it would play an important role in promoting economy and culture.