AFA to celebrate its golden jubilee today

Celebrations to culminate on Jan.19

Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, will celebrate its golden jubilee on Saturday.

“AFA has been rendering yeoman’s service ever since its inception by training and commissioning brave and distinguished officers of the IAF from its famed portals,” an official release said.

To commemorate the occasion, several events including golden jubilee marathon, Academy Utsav, blood donation camp and activities by Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association have been planned.

The celebrations will culminate on January 19 with a training workshop and the release of Indian Postal Department special cover by Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, chief of the Air Staff.

The foundation stone of the AFA was laid by Zakir Hussain, the then President of India on October 11, 1967. On January 16, 1971, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, inaugurated the Academy.

During its 50 glorious years, Air Force Academy, the ‘alma mater of all officers’ of IAF has evolved progressively to become a world-class academy to train Air Force officers. “AFA has always ensured highest standards of training being imparted to the commissioned officers to take on their future assignments and challenges unstintingly, with the ultimate aim of safeguarding the safety, integrity and sovereignty of the country,” the release added.