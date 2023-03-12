ADVERTISEMENT

AFA Dundigal comes to Amit Shah’s rescue after his flight suffers technical glitch

March 12, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the the 54th CISF Raising Day Parade in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

 

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah, who attended the CISF Raising Day celebrations at Hakimpet on Sunday, was held up in the city for almost three hours as a technical glitch in his aircraft delayed his flight out of Hyderabad. An alternative arrangement was made for him at the nearby Dundigal Air Force Academy to fly out.

Spokesperson for BJP Telangana N.V. Subhash said Mr.Shah was scheduled to depart by 12 noon. “The parade concluded by 11 a.m. and he was scheduled to fly out by 12 noon. However, due to a technical glitch in the aircraft, he had to wait for an alternative plan. Officials at Dundigal Academy promptly made arrangements and he flew out of the city around 3.30 p.m.,” he informed. 

As per schedule, Mr.Shah was expected to reach Thrissur by afternoon and proceed to the famed Sakthan Thampuran palace, reconstructed in Kerala-Dutch style in 1795 by Sakthan Thampuran, the mighty ruler of the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At 3.24 p.m. on Sunday, the Union Minister took to Twitter and shared, “Leaving for Kerala. Will be among the people of Thrissur at Janasakthi Rally in the evening. Will also visit the historical palace of Sakthan Thampuran, the founder of Thrissur city and offer Puja at Sree Wadakkunathan Temple, a holy shrine built by Bhagwan Parasurama.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US