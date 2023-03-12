AFA Dundigal comes to Amit Shah’s rescue after his flight suffers technical glitch

March 12, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah, who attended the CISF Raising Day celebrations at Hakimpet on Sunday, was held up in the city for almost three hours as a technical glitch in his aircraft delayed his flight out of Hyderabad. An alternative arrangement was made for him at the nearby Dundigal Air Force Academy to fly out.

Spokesperson for BJP Telangana N.V. Subhash said Mr.Shah was scheduled to depart by 12 noon. “The parade concluded by 11 a.m. and he was scheduled to fly out by 12 noon. However, due to a technical glitch in the aircraft, he had to wait for an alternative plan. Officials at Dundigal Academy promptly made arrangements and he flew out of the city around 3.30 p.m.,” he informed.

As per schedule, Mr.Shah was expected to reach Thrissur by afternoon and proceed to the famed Sakthan Thampuran palace, reconstructed in Kerala-Dutch style in 1795 by Sakthan Thampuran, the mighty ruler of the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin.

At 3.24 p.m. on Sunday, the Union Minister took to Twitter and shared, “Leaving for Kerala. Will be among the people of Thrissur at Janasakthi Rally in the evening. Will also visit the historical palace of Sakthan Thampuran, the founder of Thrissur city and offer Puja at Sree Wadakkunathan Temple, a holy shrine built by Bhagwan Parasurama.”