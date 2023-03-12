HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AFA Dundigal comes to Amit Shah’s rescue after his flight suffers technical glitch

March 12, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the the 54th CISF Raising Day Parade in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the the 54th CISF Raising Day Parade in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

 

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah, who attended the CISF Raising Day celebrations at Hakimpet on Sunday, was held up in the city for almost three hours as a technical glitch in his aircraft delayed his flight out of Hyderabad. An alternative arrangement was made for him at the nearby Dundigal Air Force Academy to fly out.

Spokesperson for BJP Telangana N.V. Subhash said Mr.Shah was scheduled to depart by 12 noon. “The parade concluded by 11 a.m. and he was scheduled to fly out by 12 noon. However, due to a technical glitch in the aircraft, he had to wait for an alternative plan. Officials at Dundigal Academy promptly made arrangements and he flew out of the city around 3.30 p.m.,” he informed. 

As per schedule, Mr.Shah was expected to reach Thrissur by afternoon and proceed to the famed Sakthan Thampuran palace, reconstructed in Kerala-Dutch style in 1795 by Sakthan Thampuran, the mighty ruler of the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin. 

At 3.24 p.m. on Sunday, the Union Minister took to Twitter and shared, “Leaving for Kerala. Will be among the people of Thrissur at Janasakthi Rally in the evening. Will also visit the historical palace of Sakthan Thampuran, the founder of Thrissur city and offer Puja at Sree Wadakkunathan Temple, a holy shrine built by Bhagwan Parasurama.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.