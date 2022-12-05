AFA Commandant baton for Aquino squadron

December 05, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

AFA Commandant Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, with officers and cadets at Air Force Academy on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Squadron Cadet Captain Flight Cadet Gokul K. of ‘Aquino’ squadron received the coveted Commandant’s Banner for Autumn Term 2022 in the Inter Squadron Drill competition at Air Force Academy, (AFA) Dundigal on Monday.

Aquino Squadron bagged the winner’s trophy. The Commandant’s Banner is conferred to the squadron on the basis of overall performance in various competitions including sports, debate, quiz, cross country, drill and academics. The winning squadron is called ‘Champion Squadron’ and its cadets have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the shoulder over their uniform during the next semester.

During the course of their training regime, cadets undergo varied strenuous activities like X-country, drills, field craft camp, range firing, route march, physical aptitude test etc.

AFA Commandant Air Marshal B. Chandra Sekhar presented trophies to the winners of various competitions after a march past, a press release said.

