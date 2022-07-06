Aerospace major Safran selects Hyderabad for maintenance facility

July 06, 2022 21:45 IST

French major Safran has decided to establish an MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul facility) for aircraft engines in Hyderabad, a decision set to boost Telangana’s position as a leading aerospace destination.

The facility will be set up with an investment of ₹ 1,200 crore ($150 million) and expected to create about 1,000 high-skilled jobs in the State. The MRO will also give a significant boost to the international airport here and Telangana Aviation ecosystem, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said, welcoming the Safran group’s decision.

The MRO facility will overhaul Safran’s Leap 1A and Leap 1B aero engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines. The capacity of the state-of-the-art MRO shop with its engine test cell will be of 250-300 engine shop visits a year. This will place this project as the biggest MRO shop of the Safran aircraft engine MRO network globally, the Minister’s office said in a release on Wednesday.

The facility is expected to have a huge multiplier effect on the local aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, with a potential to attract further investments and high value job creation into the State.

Mr. Rao is scheduled to inaugurate on July 7 the Safran Electrical and Power Factory producing engine wire harnesses and Safran aircraft engine factory, manufacturing critical aero engine parts for LEAP engines, both near GMR International Airport Hyderabad in the presence of Safran Group CEO Olivier Andries and Safran Aircraft Engine CEO Jean Paul Alary.