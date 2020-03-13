Aerobatics stun audience at Wings India

The civil aviation show in city turned out to be show of pride of Indian aviation.

As Mark Jefferies and his two partners, on Thursday, pulled of an aerobatic manoeuvre with their propeller-powered Extra EA-330SC trailing tri-colour smoke, visitors to the four-day Wings India-2020 aviation show could feel a sense of pride. The Global Stars aerobatic team brought in for the show then performed a series of aerobatic feats with improbable loops, drops and fly-by manoeuvres.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force’s Sarang Team used modified Dhruv helicopters to pull off a breathtaking aerial show. They showed the capability and flexibility of the choppers that have been used for relief and rescue operations on multiple occasions in the country, including the Kerala and Uttarakhand floods.

Inside a hangar, a clutch of exhibitors showcased their wares. A majority of them were Indians showing the evolution of the country’s airpower and institutional growth. The pride of place was the banner that announced that the cabins of a new set of ‘Marine One’ helicopter used by the US President will be manufactured in Hyderabad. Tata Advanced Systems with its manufacturing plant in the city is the sole global supplier of these airframes for the S-92 helicopters.

Also on display was Air India’s letter to the nation that listed out the numerous missions that the national carrier performed in the service of the nation. It had the tone of a goodbye letter ending with the words: “We hope our name will always be remembered for selflessness and patriotism.”

For general visitors, the exhibition will be open on March 14 and 15 with a ticket of ₹500.