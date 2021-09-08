Aerial reforestation begins at Yadadri’s Anjaneya Abhayaranyam

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

08 September 2021 22:02 IST

Special Chief Secretary (Forest) V. Santhi Kumari on Wednesday launched aerial reforestation, or seed bombing by using drones, at Anjaneya Abhayaranyam, near Yadagirigutta, in the district.

The technique, widely used to extend green cover in many inaccessible areas such as high altitude, interior forests, rocky and difficult terrain, would yield favourable results, she said.

Joining District Collector Pamela Satpathy at the urban eco-park in Raigiri-I reserve forest block, she launched the ‘Hara Bahara’ programme here by flying the drone.

Ms. Santhi Kumari said the Forest Department is prepared to drop about 50 lakh seed balls across the State in select areas in the year. The seed ball’s activity, growth and contribution to new green cover can also be monitored after a year with use of technology, she explained.

As part of Hara Bahara, she added, the target is to drop a billion seed balls in Telangana by 2030.

The senior bureaucrat also expressing satisfaction at the way Haritha Haram, which is in its seventh year now, was taken up in all districts, said consistent efforts contributed to achieving the target of 2.30 crore saplings. The flagship programme effectively increased the green cover in the State by about 5%, she said.