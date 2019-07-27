AECOM asked to prepare designs for Hyderabad

The State Government has asked AECOM, an integrated infrastructure firm, to prepare the architectural designs for roads, lakes, parks and transport, in Hyderabad.

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi wanted the firm to give suggestions related to urban development and institutional reforms that would accelerate IT and other sectors. He was speaking to a delegation of AECOM, headed by its Asia Pacific president Sean C.S. Chiao and senior vice-president Nancylin, at the Secretariat on Friday.

Municipal Administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar said that AECOM was famous for designing, building, financing and operating assets for governments, businesses and organisations and the government had sought its suggestions on further developing the city’s infrastructure.

Team visits city

Mr. Chiao said that the delegation had visited various parts of Greater Hyderabad and was of the view that the city promised a huge scope for development. AECOM had expressed its willingness in supplying designs for various urban development projects to the State government. Design planning, city’s development, traffic management, job generation, lake beautification, civic infrastructure, transportation and related issues were discussed at the meeting.