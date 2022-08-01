Advocate stabbed to death by assailants near Mulugu

August 01, 2022 23:10 IST

An advocate was stabbed to death by unidentified persons after a film-style chase in a car at Pandikunta stage near the district headquarters town of Mulugu on Monday evening.

The victim was identified as Malla Reddy of Mallampalli village in Mulugu mandal.

The assailants chased Malla Reddy’s car for about a kilometre in their car before intercepting his vehicle at Pandikunta stage on the highway.

They dragged Malla Reddy out of the car and attacked him with knives multiple times after threatening his car driver. A grievously injured Malla Reddy bled to death on the spot, sources added.

Police suspect personal enmity over a land issue to be the motive behind the brutal murder.

The Mulugu police have launched a manhunt to track down the assailants.