Hyderabad

Advocate stabbed to death by assailants near Mulugu

Special Correspondent MULUGU August 01, 2022 23:10 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:10 IST

An advocate was stabbed to death by unidentified persons after a film-style chase in a car at Pandikunta stage near the district headquarters town of Mulugu on Monday evening.

The victim was identified as Malla Reddy of Mallampalli village in Mulugu mandal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The assailants chased Malla Reddy’s car for about a kilometre in their car before intercepting his vehicle at Pandikunta stage on the highway. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They dragged Malla Reddy out of the car and attacked him with knives multiple times after threatening his car driver. A grievously injured Malla Reddy bled to death on the spot, sources added.

Police suspect personal enmity over a land issue to be the motive behind the brutal murder.

The Mulugu police have launched a manhunt to track down the assailants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...