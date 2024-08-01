Advocacy programme to combat cervical cancer in Telangana

The Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH-Hyderabad), in collaboration with the Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), on Thursday launched a cervical cancer advocacy programme, focussing on awareness, screening, and vaccination.

The initiative, titled ‘Telangana Cervical Cancer Crusade: Early Detection and Vaccination Advocacy’, aims to enhance public health in Telangana by increasing awareness and expanding Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination coverage. This effort is geared towards significantly reducing the incidence of cervical cancer in the region.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India, particularly affecting those aged 15 to 44. The country reports a crude incidence rate of 18.7 per one lakh women and a mortality rate of 11.7 per one lakh women. According to the 2023 fact sheet from the HPV Information Centre, over 1.3 lakh women in India are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually.

“Through education and community engagement, we aim to ensure individuals are informed and prepared to act at the right time, moving towards a cervical cancer-free future,” said Nirupama, faculty member at IIPH-Hyderabad and Nodal Officer of the initiative.

“The risk factors of the cancer are a lack of regular screening, high-risk sexual behaviour, having a male partner with multiple sexual partners, family history, smoking, low-socioeconomic status and low immunity,” said Rentala Madhubala, director of Centre for Digital Public Health.

While talking about why HPV vaccination is important, she highlighted that the vaccine gives protection against the types of HPV that most often cause cervical cancer. It is highly effective when administered before the onset of sexual activity.