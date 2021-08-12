Advisory against cruelty to snakes on Nagapanchami

The Forest department, in coordination with NGOs, has taken measures to prevent use of live snakes by snake charmers during Nagapanchami on Friday.

Patrolling and raids will be conducted in vulnerable areas to seize snakes and book cases against their capturers, a note from the Chief Wildlife Warden informed.

The District Forest Officers of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts have been requested to form mobile parties with forest staff and NGOs for patrolling and raids, it said.

The staff deputed may coordinate with the Forest Range Officer, Anti-Poaching Squad and NGOs. Toll-free complaints may be made about display of live snakes to the Wildlife Crime Control Cell on 1800425536.

The note further dissuaded the public from encouraging live snake display, saying snakes do not drink milk as believed by devotees. They are starved of water for a whole day, which forces them to drink milk. Often, the snakes are put to cruelty through de-fanging and stitching their mouths, which should be discouraged by public, the note urged.