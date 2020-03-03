Advanced test for cervical cancer detection launched

HYDERABAD

03 March 2020 23:04 IST

India alone accounts for almost one quarter of the burden of cervical cancers in the world

Yashoda Hospitals has launched a ‘new and unique test of revolutionary technology’ for detection of Cancer of Cervix ( lower part of uterus).

About 250 women delegates who are leaders in their own fields attended the event organised here on Tuesday for the launch and to generate awareness about the high risk HPV DNA test. Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer and cancer-related deaths in women worldwide, with India alone accounting to almost one quarter of the burden of cervical cancers. It is estimated that cervical cancer occurs approximately in one in 53 Indian women during their lifetime compared to one in 100 women in the more developed regions of the world.

Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals said one of the most important risk factors for developing cancer of cervix was infection by high-risk strains of a virus called HPV (Human Papilloma Virus). The presence of HPV has been implicated in greater than 90% of cervical cancers worldwide.

Dr. Shanta Kumari, senior gynaecologist and president, GOGSI said PAP smear had been routinely used till now for screening of cancer cervix.

This new US FDA approved test-high risk HPV DNA was more sensitive than PAP smear test in risk stratifying and detecting cancer cervix. Dr. Lalitha Reddy, vice-president of Yashoda Group said the hospital introduced the expensive equipment with a great sense of responsibility for the first time in the Telugu States as a preventive and curative health.

Though the equipment would be available at Yashoda Hospital, the kits necessary for taking the sample and storing it would be made available to doctors all across the State even in remote areas so that patients need not travel far to give samples. The samples collected from various parts of the State would be processed centrally at the Laboratory of Yashoda Hospitals and the reports would be made available to the patients and doctors locally, she said.

Abhilasha Bisht, Additional Director General of Police, urged women to take their health more seriously and keep healthy and fit.

Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, India and Neighbouring countries, Roche Diagnostics, said cervical cancer was almost completely preventable but India saw the highest number of cervical cancer deaths in 2018.