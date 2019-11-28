Advanced mother and child institute in Old City

The first advanced multi-speciality hospital for Mother and Child in Old City was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Director of Yashoda Hospitals Pavan Gorukanti, who inaugurated the new institute of the Yashoda Hospitals-Malakpet, said it was the most advanced Mother and Child Institute in the Old City area and supported by over 72 multi speciality services including cardiology, nephrology and pulmonology. The state-of-the-art equipment and technology could increase efficiency and improve patient care.

He said ensuring healthy child birth and protecting the child throughout its infancy would be of great help to the family and society. The 60-bed institute with NICU and PICU had over 18 eminent specialists team comprising six gynaecologists, paediatricians supported by paediatric surgeons, neonatologists and paediatric intensivists.

The institute was launched as a comprehensive centre for gyneac, fertility (IVF) and paediatric services under one roof and unique Speciality Tertiary Care women and Children Hospital, said Dr.Vijay Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of Malakpet -Yashoda Hospitals. Special health packages for healthy baby, healthy mother and children growth profile packages would be extended for one month at concessional prices for all, he said.